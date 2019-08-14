Sheraton Atlanta Hotel linked to Legionnaires’ disease: Claims 1 life

One hotel guest has died after contracting Legionnaires’ disease while staying at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Georgia, USA.

Health officials reported that 11 other cases of Legionnaires have been linked to the hotel with 61 probable cases identified. Those with confirmed cases attended a convention at the downtown Atlanta hotel in early July.

Cameo Garrett, 49, is the person who died after staying at the hotel. His cause of death was coronary artery disease “aggravated by Legionella pneumonia.”

The hotel evacuated all its guests on July 15 and currently remains closed.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria. People contract it when they breathe in small droplets of waters in the air that contains Legionella. The bacteria grows best in warm water and can be found in shower heads and faucets, hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, decorative fountains, or plumbing systems in large buildings.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough and shortness of breath.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said people who stayed at the Atlanta hotel between June 12 and July 15 should seek medical attention immediately if they have symptoms compatible with legionellosis.