India Hospitality celebrates youthful fervor

The Orientation Program for the fresh batch of the Academic Year 2019-20 was held on August 13, 2019, at the auditorium of the lush green campus of Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology in India witnessing more than 250 stakeholders who attended the program along with staff and faculty of the Institute. BCIHMCT extended a warm welcome to the first-year students, their parents, and guardians through the induction program. The program commenced with the ceremonial Lighting of the lamp and traditional Ganesh Vandana performed by students.

Dr. Sarah Hussain, Principal, BCIHMCT, gave insight into the mission, vision, structure, and function of the college as well as SBCSST Society. Expressing her views on the career in hotel management and the importance of attendance, grooming, personality development, as well as communication skills, she emphasized on the willingness to work and striving for continual growth as a significant aspect of this course. She addressed the audience and urged cooperation from everyone including parents and students.

Mr. Alok Aswal, Dean Administration, BCIHMCT, briefed about the rules and regulations regarding conduct of students throughout 4 years at the institute. He requested the students and parents to understand as well as abide by the institutional norms.

BCIHMCT, New Delhi, commemorated the pre-independence celebrations with great zeal and enthusiasm on August 14, 2019. All the faculty members and students gathered at the college premises to hoist the national flag. Dr. Hussain spoke about the importance of freedom from all kinds of ills in the society. She encouraged everyone to follow the life’s learning from the great patriots namely Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Senior batch students enlightened the gathering with the importance of the sacrifices of those who gave up their lives for the freedom of India. The function concluded with the national anthem.

Bearing the multifaceted role of trees in maintaining the environment, the scheduled Tree Plantation Drive followed the celebrations, emphasizing the environmental crisis. The special action plan was initiated by the Principal under whose guidance the students planted a sapling in the landscape area around the institute.