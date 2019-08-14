Best budget hotel brand in the U.S. named

“Selected as the number one Budget Hotel Brand by USA Today readers for the third year in a row is unprecedented and it validates our business model of always putting guests first,” says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. “We listen to our guests through reviews and other feedback and always make it a priority to incorporate their recommendations into service, rates, design, loyalty programs and rewards. Our guests’ satisfaction and loyalty are reflected in our win of the 10Best again.”

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are chosen from 20 nominees designated by a panel of travel experts. The travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do…and more. Then it’s up to readers to make the final decision by casting their vote. The results are calculated, culminating in the 10Best.

USA Today writes that the brands who made the top ten all combined affordable rates, lots of amenities and frequent freebies to set the scene for a comfortable and wallet-friendly stay–whether for business or pleasure. These are all integral to Red Roof’s offerings to guests, providing them with consistent, high quality experiences at an affordable price and the amenities they want and need while traveling including Fast. Free. Verified. Wi-Fi™, a pet-friendly policy at no additional cost and the richest-in-class hotel loyalty program, RediRewards® and RediPromise®, the best price match guarantee in the business with the lowest nightly rate and 7000 points for a future free night stay at Red Roof when booking direct.