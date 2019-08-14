Ontario Airport passenger volume up more than 10% in July

In July, Ontario Airport also surpassed the 3 million passenger mark for the year, a 7% increase over the first seven months of last year. From January through July, domestic passenger volume topped 2.9 million, an increase of 5.4% over the same period a year ago while the number of international travelers grew by nearly 50% to more than 175,000.

“Ontario continues to be a magnet for commercial air service for domestic and international passengers in the greater Los Angeles area,” said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer. “We are heartened by the positive responses of our customers to our ongoing efforts to create an appealing international aviation gateway for Southern California, one which meets the needs of business and leisure travelers alike.”

This summer daily, nonstop service has been added to popular aviation hubs in Atlanta, Houston and San Francisco.

Air cargo shipments, meanwhile, grew modestly in July by nearly 2% to more than 64,000 tons. During the first seven months of the year, cargo volume totaled almost 429,000 tons, up 3.4% from the same period last year.

Said Alan D. Wapner, OIAA President: “Along with our continued strong increase in passenger volumes, the steady growth in cargo reaffirms how important ONT is to our region’s economy. Having a great airport has helped the Inland Empire become a global center for e-commerce, and an emerging hub for healthcare, technology and advanced manufacturing – creating jobs and economic opportunity for the region as a whole.”

