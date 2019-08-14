Air Canada to begin nonstop Toronto service from Silicon Valley’s Airport

Air Canada announced today the launch of nonstop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) from Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) to begin May 4, 2020. The daily, year-round flight will be operated with brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft seating up to 137 passengers in both Business Class and Economy cabins. Introductory one-way fares as low as $233 are available for purchase at aircanada.com or through travel agents until August 28, for travel between May 4 and July 31, 2020.

“I’m grateful to Air Canada for its continued investment in America’s fastest-growing major airport, and for ensuring San José and Silicon Valley travelers can access nonstop service to Toronto from Mineta San José International Airport,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said. “With daily, year-round service, Air Canada’s new flight offers a convenient option for the many Silicon Valley employees and residents who will rely on this route for business and leisure.”

“With this new nonstop route, Air Canada is deepening its trans-border network. Our new Toronto-San Jose route will increase our presence in the Bay Area, adding to our flights into San Francisco and existing service to San Jose from Vancouver. Customers from both Canada or from our global network who are connecting at our Toronto hub now have another gateway to the Bay Area and Silicon Valley,” said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada.

Air Canada’s new SJC-YYZ flight will operate as follows:

Flight Departs Arrives

AC 765 Toronto 8:55 a.m. San Jose 11:28 a.m.

AC 766 San Jose 12:15 p.m. Toronto 8:10 p.m.

Daily service begins 5/4/20 and will operate from SJC’s Terminal A.

Flight times are local. Average flight time is five hours.

The new nonstop flight is an important business connection between Silicon Valley and TheCorridor.CA – a high-tech region between the Greater Toronto Area and Waterloo, Ontario, commonly referred to as “Silicon Valley North”. According to Wired Magazine, Toronto and Canada in general are considered a hotbed for emerging talent in Artificial Intelligence. With Google’s investment in its own AI lab in Toronto, AI-focused learning programs at the region’s universities, 15,000 tech companies, and 200,000 tech workers in the area, the market for nonstop service between these two tech centers is strong.

Toronto is attractive to those working in tech due to public health care, modern transit infrastructure, and an overall good quality of life rating. In fact, the Economist consistently ranks this cosmopolitan city in the Top 5 of the world’s most liveable cities.

“We are pleased that service between Mineta San Jose International Airport and Toronto will soon be available for our Silicon Valley community,” said SJC’s Director of Aviation John Aitken. “Air Canada has been extremely successful at SJC with three-daily flights available to Vancouver since 2016, and we know our international airline partner will have a similar experience with new nonstop service offered between the South Bay Area and Silicon Valley North – the Greater Toronto Area.”

A bonus for those traveling to SJC on Air Canada is Toronto Pearson’s status as a U.S. pre-clearance airport. Travelers clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection before leaving Toronto, eliminating the need to do so upon arrival to SJC.

Toronto marks SJC’s tenth international nonstop destination. Other global cities served nonstop from SJC are:

Beijing on Hainan

Morelia on Volaris

Cabo San Lucas on both Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines

Tokyo-Narita on ANA

Guadalajara on both Alaska and Volaris

Vancouver on Air Canada

León on Volaris

Zacatecas on Volaris

London-Heathrow on British Airways