IMEX America: Live tattooing and laughter yoga, hotels and hot spots

New partnerships and collaborations, venue transformations, CEO announcements, investment patterns, new research studies and, of course, the tick tock of tech! It’s all here, at IMEX America, not forgetting hot issues such as diversity and inclusion, imagination and the ‘E’ word, EXPERIENCE!

HOTELS: Higueron Hotel Malaga; Loews Hotels; London Marriott Park Lane and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood all have big updates.

CITIES: London’s Southbank Centre, the UK’s largest arts centre, exhibits for the first time; Kensington Palace has big news for Queen Victoria fans; Gothenburg, ‘the most sustainable destination’, is another first-timer.

NEW EXHIBITORS: Meet Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau, Leonardo Hotels, The Hoxton, Destination Cleveland and Los Cabos Tourism Board and dozens more.

NEW CONFERENCE: Gender equality and diversity are explored in She Means Business, a joint event by IMEX and tw magazine, supported by MPI, celebrating the role of women in business and events.

IMAGINATION IN EVENTS: We’ll be launching our annual research report, produced by EventMB.com, based on this year’s Talking Point, Imagination.

MORE NEWS: Look out for our new Sustainability Village, with EIC; new Discovery Zone; live tattooing (New Zealand booth) and Laughter Yoga.