Princess Cruises launches 2021 Europe Season

Princess Cruises launched today its 2021 cruises and cruisetours to sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia & Russia, Norway & Iceland and Transatlantic crossings.

A fleet of five ships will sail the European waters for the 2021 cruise season and every ship will feature Princess MedallionClass vacations. Enabled by OceanMedallion, Princess MedallionClass elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced offerings and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores.

New cruise ships Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess are joined by Crown Princess, Island Princess and Grand Princess, with a total of 180 departures on 63 unique itineraries to 108 destinations in 31 countries.

Deployment highlights include:

• Enchanted Princess sails throughout the Mediterranean with combinable seven- , 11- , 14-, or 21-day departures from Barcelona, Rome or Athens and will feature Istanbul, Turkey on select departures.

• Northern Europe highlights include Sky Princess to the Baltic on 11-day Scandinavia & Russia sailings from Copenhagen.

• Crown Princess sails the popular 12-day British Isles from London (Southampton) or Paris (Le Havre) and features Dublin, Edinburgh and a new port of Portland, giving access to the prehistory monument of Stonehenge (on select sailings).

• Island Princess sails the length and breadth of Europe including two sailings to the Holy Land of Israel, and new for 2021, a 16-day Iceland & Greenland sailing with port visits including Reykjavik and Akureyri, Iceland, and Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland.

• Grand Princess sails roundtrip from London (Southampton) to Norway, Scandinavia & Russia, the Mediterranean, and a special 24-day sailing to Canada & New England in the fall.

• Grand Princess and Island Princess each sail to the top of the world during the Summer Solstice on June 21, 2021, the longest day of the year, to where the sun never sets on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice cruises.

Cultural immersion abounds with select sailings visiting an array of treasured UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as The Acropolis in Athens and Ephesus from Kusadasi. Guests will delight in award-winning Discovery, Discovery Family, Animal Planet and Bon Appetit shore excursions. And Princess offers More Ashore late-night and overnight stays in 30 ports to maximise time exploring these famed cities.

Overnight stays are offered in St. Petersburg, Cork, Ireland and Alta, Norway. Princess Cruises also offers “More Ashore” late-night stays in Mykonos, Barcelona, Genoa, St Petersburg, Berlin, Belfast, Copenhagen, Malta and Dubrovnik on select itineraries.