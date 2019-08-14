Fitness Equipment Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2028 with a CAGR of 4.10%

WireNews-

New York, NY, Aug 14, 2019 (WiredRelease): According to Latest analysis, Fitness Equipment Market has witnessed Revolutionary Growth in Global Market and is projected to succeed in new levels of improvement throughout the forecast amount 2019 to 2028. The Report Explores the Business Opportunities, Thoughtful insights, Facts and statistically supported and industry-validated market information.

As reported by Global Market Insights, Inc., “Fitness Equipment Market size worth US$ 15,500 Mn in 2026 and registering a CAGR of 4.10% over 2019-2028.” Moreover, the growing need for energy conservation will further boost the demand for Fitness Equipment industry over the coming years.

Major Business Players within Industry Space: The Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd, Technogym S.p.A., Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus Inc, Cybex International Inc, Elliptigo Inc, NordikTrack Inc, Body-Solid Inc, Torque Fitness LLC

Segmentation of the Global Fitness Equipment Market:

Global fitness equipment market segmentation, by type:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Global fitness equipment market segmentation, by end user:

Health Clubs

Home Consumers

Others

