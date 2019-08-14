Hotelivate fills senior positions in Asia

Hotelivate hospitality consulting firm announced the formal launch of its Indonesia office in Jakarta today. With the new opening, Hotelivate will have offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta.

The Jakarta office will be headed by Satria Wei, who joins Hotelivate as Managing Director – Indonesia. Satria Wei is a hospitality veteran, having worked in the industry for over 30 years. In his previous role, Satria was Chief Operating Officer at Pt. MNC Land Bali, a subsidiary company of Indonesia media company, MNC Group, and provided asset management and operation assistance towards some significant integrated resort projects such as Trump Resort Lido, Trump Resort Bali, and Park Hyatt Jakarta. Additionally, he has worked with hospitality brands such as PHM Hospitality, Melia Hotels & Resorts, Fairmont Hotels, IHG, Hainan Airlines Group China, Rainwood Pine Valley Private Golf Resort China, Ciputra Group Indonesia, Jababeka Group Indonesia, and Maya Resorts Indonesia and has a proven track record in the sector.

Hotelivate also announced new leadership at Hotelivate Singapore, with Puneet Mahindroo joining the office as Managing Director – Singapore. Puneet comes with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked in various hotel and corporate level roles in marketing, revenue management, and distribution for chains such as the Four Seasons and Taj Hotels Resorts Palaces Safaris. Puneet also founded Rev-Mantra Pte. Ltd., a management consulting firm offering services focused on revenue optimization. Additionally, Puneet has personal investments in several successful restaurant and bar projects in Singapore that gives him first-hand insight as a quintessential entrepreneur.

The opening of the Jakarta office and new leadership in Singapore further expands Hotelivate’s reach in the Asia Pacific region.