Russian tourism official: Odds of restoring air links with Georgia this year are nil

Vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry said that there are no prerequisites for restoring air links with Georgia. Therefore, in the coming year, Russian airlines are unlikely to resume flights to Georgia.

The same opinion is shared by sources in Russian diplomatic circles. They said that the issue of resuming flights to Georgia was postponed until the parliamentary elections in October 2020.

According to Russian tourism official, the tourist flow from Russia to Georgia over the past few months has decreased by 70%. This was Georgian Prime Minister Mamuki Bakhtadze, who claimed that the tourism sector of Georgia had lost more than $ 60 million due to the termination of flights to and from Russia.