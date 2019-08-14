Davidson Hotels & Resorts to manage The Westin Indianapolis

Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been appointed to manage The Westin Indianapolis, the 575-room hotel in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Immediately adjacent and connected via skywalk to the Indiana Convention Center, the 15-story property is steps from premier shopping, dining and entertainment hubs, including Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Indianapolis is such a diverse and vibrant city with strong demand from a world-class convention center, local corporations and premier sporting events, and The Westin Indianapolis is the best-located hotel in the downtown core,” said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. “Our strong history of success in this market, combined with our deep understanding of the meetings and convention business, will enable us to capitalize on all that Indianapolis has to offer and improve the guest experience.”

Under the management of Davidson Hotels & Resorts’ project development team, The Westin Indianapolis will undergo a comprehensive renovation. Virtually every feature of the hotel will be upgraded, including all guest rooms, public spaces, and dining and social venues. The property will remain a Westin Hotels & Resorts-branded hotel.

The Westin Indianapolis currently houses 39,000 square feet of meeting and event space and provides access to an additional 750,000 square feet of space in the adjoining Indiana Convention Center. Onsite meeting specialists and audio-visual technicians are provided by the hotel along with a full-service business center and FedEx Office.