Yemeni militants launch drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Yemen’s Houthi militants launched drone attacks on Abha airport in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, the Houthis’ al-Masirah TV tweeted on Tuesday. Saudi officials have not commented on the report.

In recent months, the Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most of its populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia.

In response, a Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore a Yemeni government ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis.