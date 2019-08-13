Antigua Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta names winners

The results are in, and the annual Antigua Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta was celebrated in style as the race festivities provided entertainment and excitement for the winners and attendees.

Close to 30 vessels entered the race this year; all passionate sailors who were eagerly competing to win the prize: the chance to participate in next year’s Antigua Sailing Week, which will be held from April 27 – May 3,, 2020 in the UNESCO World Heritage site, Nelson’s Dockyard.

The fastest boat and overall winner was ‘August Sky’ skippered by Philip Walters of the Lloyd Harbor/Centerport Yacht Club with a time of 1:14:58. Walters, as the winning captain will travel to Antigua with his crew to participate in the 2020 Antigua Sailing Week, with a charter boat provided by Ondeck and accommodations by the Elite Island Resorts. Second place went to ‘Big Boat’ skippered by Bud Rogers of Breakwater Yacht Club and came in with a time of 1:15:49. They won lunch for 4 at the American Hotel, Sag Harbor and third place was awarded to ‘Firefly,’ which was skippered by Peter Carroll of the Peconic Bay Sailing Association with a time of 1:16:13 with a prize of a “mini barrel” of English Harbour Rum. Trophies were presented including a Perpetual Cup to be engraved with the winning boat’s name and smaller cups for the runner ups.

“Antigua Sailing Week has become one of the biggest events on the international sailing calendar and the Caribbean’s most exciting and largest Regatta,” says the Honorable Charles “Max” Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism and Investment. “It is one of the most fantastic times to visit Antigua and Barbuda and take advantage of an island-wide party, our 365 beaches, and all that our islands have to offer.”

The Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta is a handicapped race using ratings provided by PHRF of Eastern Long Island. The Organizing Authority is the Peconic Bay Sailing Association. This regatta and awards party is financed by the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority as a way to increase tourism and participation in Antigua Sailing Week.

The Antigua Barbuda Cocktail Awards Party following the race took place at Breakwater Yacht Club in Sag Harbor, which flew the Antigua and Barbuda flag during the popular sailing event and was accompanied by live music, delicious food and celebration. A great time was had by all.

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. Voted the World Travel Awards Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination, the twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year. The largest of the Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 17 mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at visitantiguabarbuda.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.