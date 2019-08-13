Reinvented Vacation Villas are now open as The Hills, Saint John

Nestled into the hillside above the bustling and eclectic harbor town of Cruz Bay, The Hills is a beacon welcoming visitors to the beautiful island of St. John. This modern-day vacationer’s oasis is a lavish retreat from which to explore one of the most celebrated islands in the Caribbean .

“Our guests will find every detail has been beautifully refreshed. Rebuilt exteriors, lovely landscaping, and interior upgrades are just the beginning of the new experience of The Hills,” said Villa Association President, David Adams.

Built on 5 acres, The Hills residences are a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom villas with spacious kitchens accented with marble, en suite baths with full body spray showers, beautifully appointed bedrooms, spacious high ceiling living areas, private verandas with expansive island and ocean views, and a selection of villas with private pools.

Guest experiences have also been enhanced by the addition of The Clubhouse, a full-service restaurant, bar and activities center adjacent to the community pool with panoramic views of the Caribbean and the many neighboring islands. A fully equipped Fitness Center awaits those who don’t take a break from fitness while vacationing.

“Our new branding represents a renewed dedication to creating unforgettable memories as the luxury traveler’s villas of choice,” explained Adams. “The Hills welcomes visitors to St. John as the ultimate Virgin Islands getaway. We invite travelers to set their compass and head for The Hills.”

