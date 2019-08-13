United Airlines announces new head of Technical Operations

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Tom lead the Tech Ops team,” said United‘s Chief Operations Officer, Greg Hart. “Leveraging his experience leading finance for operations and his passion for people, I know the team will continue their string of record performance under his leadership.”

Today, United Airlines announced Tom Doxey as the new senior vice president of Technical Operations, overseeing the carrier’s maintenance operations; ground service equipment and facilities maintenance; supply chain; technical services and planning and strategy. Doxey most recently served as vice president of Technical Operations and under his new role will report to United’s Chief Operations Officer.

Doxey joined United in 2016, assuming the role of chief financial officer for operations, overseeing teams that provide financial and analytical support to United’s operations groups, including Tech Ops. Prior to joining United, Doxey served as vice president, fleet and corporate finance at Allegiant, where he was responsible for all aircraft and corporate finance transactions, materials planning, stores, fleet planning and the financial management of airframe and engine heavy maintenance programs. Doxey started his airline career at US Airways, where he held various roles in financial planning and analysis.

Doxey holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Arizona State University.