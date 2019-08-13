UNIGLOBE expands to Malaysia with the addition of Sayu Travel and Tours

UNIGLOBE Travel International has expanded its network to Malaysia with the addition of UNIGLOBE Sayu Travel and Tours.

UNIGLOBE Sayu Travel and Tours is an IATA-registered agency with 50 employees in eight locations, including Kuala Lumpur. The team has been serving corporate, government and leisure travellers in Malaysia since 1992 and is headquartered in Miri, in the state of Sarawak.

“In today’s climate of globalization and business consolidation, being serious about the business of corporate travel makes it almost imperative to build on strong local knowledge and experience by being part of a global brand that is focused on service, network and technology,” says David Hughes, Managing Director, UNIGLOBE Travel (Asia Pacific). “UNIGLOBE Travel offers a network of TMC’s in more than 60 countries around the world which will translate into advantages and savings for Sayu’s clients, while Sayu Travel and Tours’ leadership will strengthen our brand recognition and referral opportunities in Malaysia and the broader Asia Pacific region”.

“I am pleased to welcome the team at UNIGLOBE Sayu Travel and Tours and owner Dato’ Mohammed Rhiza Bin Ghazi to our global family,” says UNIGLOBE Travel founder and chief executive U. Gary Charlwood. “Malaysia is a major business travel destination in South East Asia. The team’s local expertise, especially in Kuala Lumpur, will be a great asset to our corporate travel network.”