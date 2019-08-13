ExpressJet Airlines names new Managing Director of its Operations Support Center

ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, announced Larry Snyder has been named Managing Director of its Operations Support Center. Snyder will lead dispatch and flight control teams for the airline. He replaces Captain Scott Hall, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Flight Operations.

Snyder joins ExpressJet from United Airlines where he was responsible for the strategic and operational oversight of United Express partner performance and served as the primary liaison between United and the senior leadership of its regional partners.

“We’ve worked with Larry for many years and have always appreciated his collaborative and thoughtful leadership style,” said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. “He is a natural fit for the ‘orchestra conductor’ role in our Operations Support Center, and we are lucky to have his expertise, temperament and work ethic at ExpressJet.”

Snyder will report to John Greenlee, ExpressJet’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Planning and Operations Control. Among Snyder’s 2019-2020 goals will be to smoothly integrate the 25 incoming Embraer E175 aircraft into ExpressJet’s flying footprint.

Snyder holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.