Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed 14.6 million passengers in July 2019

In July 2019, the Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed around 14.6 million passengers. This shows an increase of 3.3 percent compared to the previous year’s month. The available seat kilometres were up 2.5 percent over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 3.1 percent. In addition as compared to July 2018, the seat load factor increased by 0.6 percentage points to 86.9 percent. Both for the month of July and for the year to date, the Group has achieved historic highs in both the number of passengers carried and the seat load factor.

Cargo capacity increased by 9.7 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales remained unchanged at the same level as in the same month of the previous year in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 5.6 percentage points to 58.6 percent.

Network Airlines with more than 10.6 million passengers

The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried more than 10.6 million passengers in July – 4 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased by 3.8 percent in July. The sales volume was up by 4.6 percent over the same period, with an increasing seat load factor by 0.6 percentage points to 87.1 percent.

Strongest passenger growth increase in Zurich

In July, the strongest passenger growth of the network airlines was recorded at Lufthansa’s hub in Zurich with 6.5 percent. The number of passengers increased by 5.7 percent in Vienna and by 5.3 percent in Munich. In Frankfurt, however, the number of passengers decreased slightly; there was a decline of 0.4 per cent. The underlying offer also increased mostly in Munich by 11.1 percent. In Zurich it increased by 5.0 percent, in Frankfurt by 0.7 percent and in Vienna it remained unchanged at the same level as in the same month of the previous year.

Lufthansa German Airlines transported more than 6.9 million passengers in July, a 2.8 percent increase compared to the same month last year. A 4.1 percent increase in seat kilometres corresponds to a 5.1 percent increase in sales. The seat load factor rose by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.9 percent.

Eurowings with around 4.0 million passengers

Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 4.0 million passengers in July. Among this total, around 3.7 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 300,000 flew on long-haul flights. This corresponds to an increase of 2.2 percent on short-haul routes and a decrease of 6.3 percent on long-haul routes compared with the previous year. A 3.1 per cent decline in supply in July was offset by a 2.9 per cent decline in sales, resulting in a seat load factor of 86.2 per cent, which is 0.2 percentage points higher.

In July, the number of seat-kilometres offered on short-haul routes increased by 1.3 per cent, while the number of seat-kilometres sold increased by 1.0 per cent over the same period. As a result, the seat load factor on these flights was 0.2 percentage points lower than the 86.6 percent recorded in July 2018. On long-haul flights, the seat load factor rose by 0.8 percentage points to 85.2 per cent over the same period. The 12.2 per cent decrease in capacity was offset by a 11.3 per cent decrease in sales.