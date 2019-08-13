Hong Kong’s Airport Authority: Update on current situation in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority announced earlier today that all outbound flights were canceled as of 17:15 local time; with all inbound flights operating as scheduled.
For the second day running, terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been disrupted as a result of the demonstrations.
There have been no reports of violence or injury during today’s sit-in demonstration, although the situation in Hong Kong is becoming increasingly fluid and more difficult to predict.