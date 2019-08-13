Minister Bartlett to give keynote address at TEF Summer Internship Program Closing Ceremony 2019

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett will give the keynote address at the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Summer Internship Program Closing Ceremony.

The program, which started in 2007, introduces participants (between 16-25 years) to the world of work and assists them with gaining professional experience.

This year, some 646 participants were employed at 90 private and public sector entities across the island.

In addition, TEF partnered with Jamaica Association for the Deaf to place 10 hearing impaired students.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:00am at The Courtleigh Auditorium, 8 St. Lucia Avenue, Kingston.