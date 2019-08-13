One killed, 2 wounded as man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ goes on stabbing rampage in Sydney

Sydney police said that a man armed with a knife stabbed a woman in Sydney, Australia and tried to attack “multiple people” before he was apprehended.

The suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar!” as he jumped on the roof of a car at an intersection, before a group of locals subdued and pinned him to the ground. He was then arrested and is now in custody.

Sydney police also found a woman’s body inside an apartment complex in Australia’s most populous city. Her death is said to be “linked” to the stabbing attack.

The woman’s body was discovered with a slit throat, police confirmed to multiple news outlets. It happened hours after a man armed with a knife went on a rampage in Sydney, injuring two female bystanders. Police believe the body is “linked” to this incident.

One of the victims was hospitalized after she was stabbed in the back. Her condition is said to be stable. Another later came to the police station after being slashed in the hand.

The body was found inside the building on Clarence Street, which is not far from where the stabbing attack occurred.

According to multiple news outlets, the suspect is Mert Nay, a resident of one of Sydney’s suburbs. The police are said to be searching his house.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the attack “deeply concerning” and said the suspect’s motive “has not yet been determined” by police.