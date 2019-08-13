Times Square NYC Welcomes Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism

Jamaica Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett was welcomed to NYC by Times Square NYC, on Sunday, August 11. The billboard, located on Broadway and 43rd Street, in the heart of Times Square featured the message for 5 minutes, exposing Jamaica to an international audience.

Times Square is the most visited place globally with 360,000 pedestrian visitors a day, amounting to over 131 million a year. Even excluding residents from the visitor count, Times Square is the world’s second most visited tourist attraction, behind the Las Vegas Strip.

Minister Bartlett is in New York to meet with the United Nations’ division of partners, potential tourism investors and media partners. He also celebrated Jamaica’s Independence at the New York Black Tie Gala, where he was a special guest.