Chaos: Baggage system failure shuts down Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport

A 10-hour malfunction with the baggage handling system created luggage pile ups in the departure hall of Terminal 3 at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport.

Frustrated airline passengers were left in long queues that snaked through the terminal, while embattled airport employees tried to maintain some semblance of order.

There were delays of at least 37 departing flights on one of the busiest days of the year during the peak of vacation season, with some 80,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport on Monday alone.

The Israel Airport Authority claimed there was no immediate solution.