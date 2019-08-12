What is common between Taiwan Tourism Bureau and Mumbai metro?

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau (TTB) is the organization responsible for the administration of domestic and international tourism policy making, execution and development in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has partnered with the Mumbai Metro, a rapid transit system serving the city of Mumbai, and the wider metropolitan region, to expand awareness of Taiwan as a destination and promote tourism. Dr. Trust Lin, Director, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Singapore Office, flagged off the train wrapped in colourful campaign images, on its maiden journey from the Versova Metro Station.

Featuring photos of popular web-series stars, Sumeet Vyas and Sapna Pabbi on vacation in Taiwan, the vibrant imagery highlights the great variety of holiday experiences offered by Taiwan, ‘The Heart of Asia‘, as well as its rich history and scenic beauty. Sumeet Vyas’s role in English Vinglish was loved by the Taiwanese audience and English Vinglish holds a box office record of being the 2nd highest grossing Bollywood movie in Taiwan. He will be seen next with Kubra Sait in REJCTX, a ZEE5 Original. This special Mumbai Metro train will run from 1st August for a month, also in conjunction with India’sIndependence Day.There will be a Taiwan Train for every 7 trains that stop by each station, reaching out to Mumbai Commuters at a high frequency.

This campaign is part of TTB’s continued efforts to raise awareness among Indian travellers and increase the number of Indian visitors to Taiwan. Underscoring the importance of India as a tourist market, over the past year, TTB has increased its marketing budget for India by six-fold, taking it to US$1.2 million annually. Additionally, Indian nationals who hold a residency or valid visa for the United States, Canada, the Schengen states, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand or Australia are now entitled to a free Taiwan visa, which can easily be applied for online.

TTB, together with Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, are also offering some special fares and transit offers for travelers to Taiwan. Cathay Pacific is offering special return all-inclusive air fares to Taipei from Bangalore at RS. 33,802, Chennai at RS 30,817, New Delhi at RS 36,600, Kolkata at 30,222 and Hyderabad at RS. 36,500 (terms and conditions apply), while Singapore Airlines has offers for transit visitors to Taiwan who fly through Singapore like airport vouchers and free city tours (terms and conditions apply).

The Indian market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and Indian travellers are amongst the world’s highest spenders. In the first half of the year 2019, there was a 6.8% increase of Indian visitors to Taiwan. TTB has listed India as one of the focus countries for its New Southbound Policy targeting South and Southeast Asia and have allocated significant budgets of more than US$1 million to attract tourists from India.

Aiming at a goal to establish Taiwan as a year-round destination of choice with top of mind recall for Indian travelers, TTB has planned a host of marketing activities to help grow the share of the Indian travel segment to Taiwan. A ‘2 20:20’ strategy was put in place last year to grow the Indian traveller segment by 20 per cent by the year 2020. The aggressive outreach strategy includes road shows and tie ups with Indian media companies, such as multiplex chain INOX Leisure Limited, to film and shoot a television series in Taiwan. A series of television commercials will also be rolled out in the coming months. The campaign will promote Taiwan as a multifaceted destination while also enhancing specialised segments, such as golf clubs and cruises to drive the top 2 per cent of the Indian market.

While talking about the marketing initiatives, Dr. Trust Lin, Director, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Singapore Office said, “We want our Indian friends to recognize Taiwan’s beauty. Taiwan is an untapped territory with umpteen opportunities for travellers to explore and has witnessed an exponential growth of Indian tourists lately. With its close proximity toIndia, it is an ideal getaway for the Indian traveller with great options for adventure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events), family fun, golf, romance and wellness.”

Earlier this year, Sumeet Vyas also planned a much-awaited honeymoon with his wife Ekta Kaul to Taiwan. The beauty and historic significance of this island enticed the couple where they explored the local culture, food and the picturesque surroundings in Taiwan.

Also present at the launch were guests and dignitaries from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

