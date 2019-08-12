Princess Cruises introduces MedallionNet on six more ships

Princess Cruises continues its expansion of MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, giving more guests the opportunity to enjoy the fast, affordable, reliable and unlimited Internet service.

In 2020, MedallionNet expands to Grand Princess (February 21), Diamond Princess (March 15), Majestic Princess (April 18), Star Princess (June 12), Enchanted Princess (June 15) and Sapphire Princess (July 27).

MedallionNet currently is available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Coral Princess, Island Princess, Crown Princess and Emerald Princess. Sky Princess (October 12) will be MedallionNet-ready for Europe sailings this fall.

Princess MedallionClass™ Vacations Launch Dates

MedallionClass Vacations currently are available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess, with Crown Princess launching today, and Sky Princess beginning October 12, 2019 when the newest ship in the Princess fleet departs the shipyard as the first to be built from the ground up with the Ocean® Guest Experience Platform.

Princess Cruises previously announced the expansion of MedallionClass Vacations to six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16), and Island Princess (December 20).

By the end of 2020, guests sailing from Singapore on Grand Princess will have the elevated guest experience powered by the OceanMedallion™.

Considered a breakthrough in the vacation industry and a CES® 2019 Innovation Award Honoree, the OceanMedallion™ wearable device is complimentary for all guests and features leading-edge technology that delivers personalized service through enhanced guest-crew interactions, eliminates friction points and enables interactive entertainment.

Princess MedallionClass Vacations are resulting in high guest satisfaction scores, thanks to a portfolio of experiences specifically designed to save precious time and enhance their cruise vacation, including: Expedited Arrival; On-Demand Services – Food, beverage, retail orders and service delivered to your location; and Family and Friends Locator – Finding travel companions and directional ship information.

Other innovative features of the Princess MedallionClass experience include: Keyless stateroom entry, Interactive voyage timeline: Wager-based gaming: and Interactive game play.