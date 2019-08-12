Parking Management Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Application, Parking Facility, Component, Solution Type, And Region With A CAGR 10% For The Forecast Period 2019-2028
New York, NY, Aug 12, 2019 (WiredRelease): MarketResearch.biz announces the publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Parking Management Market By Application (Government, Commercial, Transport) By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) And Region – Global Forecast To 2026”, which offers a holistic view of the Parking Management market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.
The report scope of Parking Management market covers the in-depth analysis, along with an overview of market dynamics such as driver, restraints that are expected to impact the market growth. In addition, the report aids in the understanding of the current market trends along with an overview of analysis. The report also covers the regional outlook for the period of 2017 to 2028 and forecast from 2019 to 2028.
Introduction of Parking Management:
A parking management system helps a driver to locate a vacant parking spot, and the system collects real-time data through sensors installed in each parking space, which enables detection of presence or absence of a vehicle. Implementation of parking management systems helps in systematic allocation and maximum utilization of space for parking.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
Amano McGann Inc, Kapsch, Siemens AG, SKIDATA, Xerox Corporation, Other Prominent Vendors
Segments:
Global parking management system, by application:
Government
Commercial
Transport
Global parking management system segmentation, by parking facility
Off-street
On-street
Global parking management system segmentation, by component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Global parking management system segmentation, by solution type:
Revenue management
Security & surveillance
Access control
Reservation management
Valet parking management
The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge.The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Chapter 1 Study Coverage of Parking Management
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Production by Regions
Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions
Chapter 6 Research Discoveries and Conclusion
The global Parking Management market report serves a complete view of the industrial framework, that describes a detailed study of Parking Management industry rise and falls of a company that consists of raw material, market dealers, and equipment. The Parking Management market report also provides information related to manufacturing, volume, consumption rate, Parking Management price, revenue, profit margin and so on.
