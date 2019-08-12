Hong Kong Airport in a state of Chaos: Every flight in and out is cancelled

Every flight in and out of busy Hong Kong airport is canceled. Chaos on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon is now also included at one of the busiest airports in the world – Hong Kong International Airport.

Travelers are seen to be cramped by the thousands in endless lines and nowhere to go. The situation inside the terminals is absolute chaos and dangerous according to tweets received.

In the meantime authorities in Beijing is accusing protesters in Hong Kong of terrorism, while protesters want the public to support them. # StandWithHongKong is one of the most popular hashtags in HongKong.

In a statement on Monday, Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said they were canceling all flights that were not yet checked in. More than 100 flights scheduled after 18:00 local time will not depart.

Violent anti-government marchers in Hong Kong are showing signs of terrorist activity, China has warned. The protesters, meanwhile, have flooded the city’s airport, causing all flights from Hong Kong to be canceled.

Yang Guang, the spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office in Beijing, blasted the protestors for undermining the city’s “rule of law and social order.” The rioting poses “a serious challenge to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability,” Yang said. The large-scale protests in Hong Kong, China’s self-governing territory, entered into their tenth consecutive week over the weekend. The protesters erected barricades, marched to police stations, and hurled bricks and petrol bombs at officers. Riot police used tear gas to disperse the unruly crowds. Airport authorities posted this notice: “Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all flights have been cancelled. All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible. Affected passengers please contact their respective airlines for flight arrangement.”

