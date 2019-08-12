The Tallest Building is now the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s tallest building and 10th highest in the United States is the home for new Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center.

This new property represents the very best of Four Seasons according to the companies PR people.. From architecture to design, artistry and innovation, culinary mastery and wellness expertise, we have worked closely with our visionary partners at Comcast and Liberty Property Trust to assemble an all-star team of virtuosos who are elevating Four Seasons service, quality and artistry to new heights,” says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“Together, we’ve redefined not only the skyline, but the hospitality experience in Philadelphia. Our team of more than 500 dedicated staff members, led by General Manager Ben Shank, is excited to welcome our first guests to experience this incredible and historic city with Four Seasons,” Clerc continues.

Ben Shank, who grew up in the city, began his Four Seasons career at the company’s former location on Logan Square two decades ago. “Philadelphia continues to transform and surprise with its creativity and promise of the future. It’s this spirit that is driving everything we do at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. Our team is ready to open our doors and welcome the world.”

Art and Technology Come Together in Philadelphia

The entire Comcast Center building and the interiors and furnishings of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia have been designed by world-renowned architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, who has effectively redefined the skyline of one of the country’s most historic cities.

Inside, Artistic Director Jeff Leatham has created stunning floral art in his signature style. His designs are found throughout the property from the ground floor entry to the 60th floor Hotel lobby. In addition, Tokyo-based teamLabhas envisioned a giant digital floral experience as a modern expression of traditional Japanese painting techniques in the Hotel’s arrival lobby.

Art lovers will revel in the range of world-class museums in the city, from the Barnes Foundation to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum and more in the Parkway Museums District.

The World at One’s Feet: Beautiful Rooms, Stunning Views

At Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, which is located between the building’s 48th and 60th stories, every one of 180 rooms and 39 suites boast unobstructed floor-to-ceiling views of the city and beyond.

Guests are welcomed upon entry to their guest room by musician, record producer and visual artist Brian Eno‘s soundscapes, created exclusively for the Hotel. Additional thoughtful touches include at-one’s-fingertips technology and bath products by Guerlain.

In partnership with Comcast, all guest rooms and suites also offer the award-winning X1 Video Experience, including approximately 300 channel options and a complimentary library of more than 50,000 movies and shows on-demand, all searchable with the X1 voice remote.

Source: Four Seasons Hotels