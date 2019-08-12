LHR: 81 million passengers close to reality – but sustainable

Figures reveal the UK’s busiest airport has welcomed over 46million passengers already this year, up 1.4% on the same time last year.

London Heathrow Chief John Holland-Kaye said:

“The masterplan for the UK’s newest runway is set to be finalized within 18 months’ time and it was great to see businesses up and down UK recently write to the new Prime Minister highlighting their support for this vital project and the need to get on and deliver it. We are clear that expansion at Heathrow will not come at a cost to the environment, which is why we are working with the industry and government to develop environmental targets that will ensure growth is managed sustainably both now and with expansion.”

Heathrow welcomed 7.75 million passengers in July, helping to maintain steady growth similar to 2018 numbers.

New flights to Newquay, Isle of Man and Guernsey announced this summer continue to boost domestic passenger numbers, up 3.6% this month. Africa saw the highest long-haul passenger growth, up 5.2%.

Over 130,000 metric tonnes of cargo, including vital pharmaceuticals, technical equipment and Scottish salmon, passed through Heathrow in July.

The airport has called on UN’s aviation body ICAO to set targets for the use of sustainable fuels in aviation and the government to invest some of the nearly £4 billion annual revenue raised from Air Passenger Duty to scale-up its production.

Heathrow launched a new bus and RailAir service from Guildford to Heathrow, adding to the range of public transport options available to passengers and colleagues to get to Heathrow by sustainable means. The new service has already taken hundreds of vehicles off the road since launching.

The airport collaborated with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew to unveil a unique, hand-made 12 metre squared Botanical Tapestry, depicting global flora in intricate and colourful detail. The piece celebrates £25,000 raised for Kew’s work on conserving the world’s plant life and is currently on display in T2 departures.

Traffic Summary July 2019 Terminal Passengers

(000s) Jul 2019 % Change Jan to

Jul 2019 % Change Aug 2018 to

Jul 2019 % Change Market UK 447 3.6 2,772 -0.5 4,782 -1.6 EU 2,690 -1.8 15,843 0.0 27,606 1.3 Non-EU Europe 552 -0.8 3,315 -0.2 5,716 0.1 Africa 303 5.2 2,037 8.8 3,503 7.3 North America 1,834 0.5 10,743 4.7 18,586 5.0 Latin America 122 -1.4 808 2.9 1,373 3.0 Middle East 746 -0.9 4,317 -1.4 7,599 -1.1 Asia / Pacific 1,061 -3.2 6,669 0.4 11,556 1.4 Total 7,754 -0.7 46,505 1.4 80,722 1.9 Air Transport Movements Jul 2019 % Change Jan to

Jul 2019 % Change Aug 2018 to

Jul 2019 % Change Market UK 3,658 10.5 23,019 1.5 39,070 -1.8 EU 18,725 -1.1 122,783 -0.2 212,197 -0.1 Non-EU Europe 3,695 0.4 25,675 1.1 43,986 -0.1 Africa 1,241 5.3 8,893 8.1 15,100 5.8 North America 7,504 1.1 48,492 1.6 83,343 1.7 Latin America 512 -2.5 3,537 3.0 6,097 4.5 Middle East 2,675 0.8 17,480 -2.2 30,263 -2.3 Asia / Pacific 4,052 -0.0 27,542 2.0 47,558 3.4 Total 42,062 0.7 277,421 0.7 477,614 0.5 Cargo

(Metric Tonnes) Jul 2019 % Change Jan to

Jul 2019 % Change Aug 2018 to

Jul 2019 % Change Market UK 53 -43.5 339 -46.0 628 -43.5 EU 7,866 -11.3 55,237 -16.7 99,707 -12.6 Non-EU Europe 4,817 -5.1 33,076 1.8 57,745 1.6 Africa 7,055 -2.7 55,800 7.4 94,218 4.1 North America 44,649 -10.2 336,381 -6.0 594,445 -4.1 Latin America 4,526 2.8 32,335 12.8 56,070 9.7 Middle East 22,594 2.6 148,121 -0.3 256,584 -3.2 Asia / Pacific 39,029 -8.9 275,323 -6.7 495,187 -3.9 Total 130,589 -6.9 936,611 -4.6 1,654,585 -3.4