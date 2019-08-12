Search

LHR: 81 million passengers close to reality – but sustainable

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzAugust 12, 2019 07:15
Figures reveal the UK’s busiest airport has welcomed over 46million passengers already this year, up 1.4% on the same time last year.

London Heathrow Chief  John Holland-Kaye said:

“The masterplan for the UK’s newest runway is set to be finalized within 18 months’ time and it was great to see businesses up and down UK recently write to the new Prime Minister highlighting their support for this vital project and the need to get on and deliver it. We are clear that expansion at Heathrow will not come at a cost to the environment, which is why we are working with the industry and government to develop environmental targets that will ensure growth is managed sustainably both now and with expansion.”

  • Heathrow welcomed 7.75 million passengers in July, helping to maintain steady growth similar to 2018 numbers.
  • New flights to Newquay, Isle of Man and Guernsey announced this summer continue to boost domestic passenger numbers, up 3.6% this month. Africa saw the highest long-haul passenger growth, up 5.2%.
  • Over 130,000 metric tonnes of cargo, including vital pharmaceuticals, technical equipment and Scottish salmon, passed through Heathrow in July.
  • The airport has called on UN’s aviation body ICAO to set targets for the use of sustainable fuels in aviation and the government to invest some of the nearly £4 billion annual revenue raised from Air Passenger Duty to scale-up its production.
  • Heathrow launched a new bus and RailAir service from Guildford to Heathrow, adding to the range of public transport options available to passengers and colleagues to get to Heathrow by sustainable means. The new service has already taken hundreds of vehicles off the road since launching.
  • The airport collaborated with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew to unveil a unique, hand-made 12 metre squared Botanical Tapestry, depicting global flora in intricate and colourful detail. The piece celebrates £25,000 raised for Kew’s work on conserving the world’s plant life and is currently on display in T2 departures.
Traffic Summary
July 2019
Terminal Passengers
(000s)		 Jul 2019 % Change Jan to
Jul 2019		 % Change Aug 2018 to
Jul 2019		 % Change
Market
UK              447 3.6            2,772 -0.5            4,782 -1.6
EU            2,690 -1.8          15,843 0.0          27,606 1.3
Non-EU Europe              552 -0.8            3,315 -0.2            5,716 0.1
Africa              303 5.2            2,037 8.8            3,503 7.3
North America            1,834 0.5          10,743 4.7          18,586 5.0
Latin America              122 -1.4              808 2.9            1,373 3.0
Middle East              746 -0.9            4,317 -1.4            7,599 -1.1
Asia / Pacific            1,061 -3.2            6,669 0.4          11,556 1.4
Total            7,754 -0.7          46,505 1.4          80,722 1.9
Air Transport Movements  Jul 2019 % Change Jan to
Jul 2019		 % Change Aug 2018 to
Jul 2019		 % Change
Market
UK            3,658 10.5          23,019 1.5          39,070 -1.8
EU          18,725 -1.1        122,783 -0.2        212,197 -0.1
Non-EU Europe            3,695 0.4          25,675 1.1          43,986 -0.1
Africa            1,241 5.3            8,893 8.1          15,100 5.8
North America            7,504 1.1          48,492 1.6          83,343 1.7
Latin America              512 -2.5            3,537 3.0            6,097 4.5
Middle East            2,675 0.8          17,480 -2.2          30,263 -2.3
Asia / Pacific            4,052 -0.0          27,542 2.0          47,558 3.4
Total          42,062 0.7        277,421 0.7        477,614 0.5
Cargo
(Metric Tonnes)		 Jul 2019 % Change Jan to
Jul 2019		 % Change Aug 2018 to
Jul 2019		 % Change
Market
UK                53 -43.5              339 -46.0              628 -43.5
EU            7,866 -11.3          55,237 -16.7          99,707 -12.6
Non-EU Europe            4,817 -5.1          33,076 1.8          57,745 1.6
Africa            7,055 -2.7          55,800 7.4          94,218 4.1
North America          44,649 -10.2        336,381 -6.0        594,445 -4.1
Latin America            4,526 2.8          32,335 12.8          56,070 9.7
Middle East          22,594 2.6        148,121 -0.3        256,584 -3.2
Asia / Pacific          39,029 -8.9        275,323 -6.7        495,187 -3.9
Total        130,589 -6.9        936,611 -4.6     1,654,585 -3.4

 

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

