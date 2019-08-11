Attempted Terror Attack on Tourism in Canada or an Act of Vandalism?
This has all the makings of an attempted terror attack in Canada and the potential to kill many tourists. Fortunately, the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, north of Vancouver, was not operating at early morning today, and no guests or staff members were injured or killed.
The website for Seas to Sky Gondola says: The Sea to Sky Gondola is CLOSED for the foreseeable future due to a major lift incident. We will release updates as more details become available. The company released the following statement: At approximately 4:30am on Saturday, August 10, 2019, we received an alert that the haul rope for Sea to Sky Gondola had fallen and the lift was inoperable. No guests or staff were on the gondola and no injuries were sustained in the incident. The gondola is currently closed and all media inquiries should be directed to the Squamish Royal Mountain Police (RCMP).
Reports say numerous cable cars plummeted to the ground after a cable was cut early Saturday in an act of vandalism.
The Sea to Sky Gondola is a popular sightseeing attraction in Squamish, British Columbia.
“We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism,” said Squamish RCMP Inspector Kara Triance, according to CBC. “At this time, it’s a crime scene.”
According to the CBC, almost all of the 30 cars attached to the cable fell to the ground.
Police are asking visitors to stay away from the area, including away from nearby trails. The Sea to Sky Gondola takes passengers to almost 900 meters above sea level, providing views of Howe Sound and surrounding waterfalls. Each gondola car holds eight people.
Plumbing down 900 meters would have meant certain death for anyone in the car. 30 cars operating could have caused more than 200 tourists getting hurt or killed.