Rhyne Park to provide more Home Ownership Possibilities for Jamaica Tourism Workers, says Bartlett

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Rhyne Park development will increase and expand the range of possibilities for more home ownership and create a greater sense of community within the Montego Bay area.

Speaking at the official ground breaking at the site yesterday, Minister Bartlett said, “This is another exercise of hope in real gain and capital appreciation to a number of deserving citizens here in St. James.

One of the challenges of this development was taking on the difficult terrain and still come out at a price point that was affordable to the average person in Jamaica but more specifically to the workers of the tourism industry and we have overcome that challenge and home ownership will become a reality.”

Rhyne Park sits on the outskirts of Montego Bay in Rose Hall and adjoins communities including Spot Valley, Cornwall and Dover. The Rhyne Park development will respond to the housing needs of low to middle income earners in St. James, and persons employed to the attractions and accommodations sector in Montego Bay.

“Today we break ground for 754 mixed units that will allow for a price point ranging from 7.9million dollars to 18million dollars, which is the best that I have heard of to date in the country. Rhyne Park will also become part of a bigger development in the area which already has over 2000 houses,” Minister Bartlett added.

The Tourism Minister also indicated that the Rhyne Park development is timely and necessary given the exponential growth of the industry.

He said, “More importantly is the development of the accommodation subsector as we have now completed negotiations and are waiting for a date to break ground for one of the largest casino hotels with 1700 rooms.

In the next five years, more than 6000 rooms will be developed along the elegant corridor which will create a demand for more and more housing and create jobs and more jobs for the people of Montego Bay.

