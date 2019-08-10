Tahiti Tourism offered full page ad in LA Times for mistake

Tahiti Tourism has reportedly been offered a full page in the Los Angeles Times after an article in the paper confused Tahiti with Haiti.

According to Radio1 in Tahiti, the Los Angeles Times bought an article from a Spanish agency and published it in June. Problem is, the article confused Tahiti with Haiti.

To make up for the mistake, the LA Times has reportedly offered Tahiti Tourism a full-page ad in its publication, valued at around $100,000.

In the meantime, One World Media, the agency for the LA Times, has republished a corrected version of the article.

It is not clear what the error was or if it was as glaring as using the word Haiti instead of Tahiti, unless you happened to be one of the people that saw the mistake before it was corrected.

In either case, Tahiti Tourism scores a big PR push at no cost.