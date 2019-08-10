Kalashnikov cab? Russian assault rifle maker goes into electric taxi business

The Kalashnikov Group of Companies has presented the UV-4 electric car for the taxi market at the 7th International Eurasian Taxi Forum (MEFT) staged in Moscow, the Kalashnikov Media Company says on its website.

“The Kalashnikov Group of Companies has presented the UV-4 electric car for the taxi transportation market. The electric vehicle specimen was showed as part of the exhibition of the latest specimens of specialized taxi cars,” the company said.

The electric vehicle has a smooth ride and low fire and explosion hazard in case of an accident, the company reports. “It is intended for enterprises, where there is a need to travel a long distance over their territories, and for car-sharing companies,” it says.

The vehicle power is up to 50 kW. The maximum speed is 80 km per hour with endurance up to 150 km. The car weight is 650 kg. Width is 1.5 m, length – 3.4 m, and height – 1.7 m.