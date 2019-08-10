Norway shooting: Armed man storms Oslo mosque, 1 person shot

A worshiper has been injured when an armed man stormed a mosque in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. The perpetrator has been detained by police, but his motive is not yet known.

The “shooting incident” occurred on Saturday afternoon at the al-Noor Islamic Centre, local police confirmed.

Described as a “young white male,” the attacker made his way into the building then opened fire.

He injured one person and, so far, there have been no reports on the victim’s condition.

Local media reported several police and emergency response vehicles on site, with a medical helicopter hovering overhead.