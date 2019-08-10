60 people killed, 65 injured in Tanzania tanker explosion

Tanzanian police officials say that 60 people have been killed and 65 injured in a fuel tanker explosion. The blast came after a group of people tried to siphon fuel from the vehicle.

The accident occurred 200 km (124 miles) west of Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred after a group of people tried to siphon fuel from a vehicle which had overturned.

Photos said to have been taken at the scene of the accident show charred bodies scattered among wrecked motorcycles and automobile parts.

A video circulating on Twitter shows police escorting a dazed survivor away from the inferno.

“We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people,” government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.