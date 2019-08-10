Ethiopian Airlines announces new service to Beira in central Mozambique

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will launch thrice weekly service to the city of Beira in central Mozambique via Malawi effective September 3, 2019.

Beira is the fourth largest and one of the main commercial cities in Mozambique and will serve as a gateway to most of the countries in Central Africa with potential tourist attractions.

The flight schedule to Beira is as per the below:

Flight Number Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Sub fleet ET 0881 Tue, Thu, Sat ADD 06:50 BLZ 11:10 ET 738 ET 0881 Tue, Thu, Sat BLZ 11:55 BEW 12:55 ET 738 ET 0881 Tue, Thu, Sat BEW 13:40 ADD 18:30 ET 738

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Covering the largest network in Africa and connecting major world trading cities across our global network, we have been filling the connectivity vacuum in the continent not only with primary cities in countries but also with secondary and tertiary cities and towns. Our customers in these smaller cities will get special opportunity to connect to our global network of more than 120 international destinations in five continents with direct flights and fewer stops. Supporting our main hub in Maputo, Beira will serve as our hub in central Mozambique directly connecting passengers to our global hub in Addis Ababa for further connections to various parts of the world.”

Based in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines serves 8 domestic points in Mozambique including the capital Maputo, Nampula, Tete, Pemba, Beira, Nacala, Quelimane, Vilankulos and Chimoio.

The commencement of this direct international flight to/from Beira and Addis Ababa will enable international passengers from Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia to enjoy seamless connections to/from Pemba, Nampula, Nacala and Tete with Ethiopian Mozambiqe Airline’s domestic service.