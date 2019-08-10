Second bombing in four days rocks Copenhagen

An explosion has occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, according to law enforcement. The blast comes just days after an explosive device was detonated near a government office.

The explosion happened near a police station just outside the city center. According to local media, police are currently searching for a man spotted running from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

On Tuesday, a blast outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen injured one person. Police said the incident was the result of a deliberate attack.

Officials said that it was too early to say whether the two blasts are connected.