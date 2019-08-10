Walmart: We are still selling guns after mass killing in our El Paso Store

Boycott Walmart are voices that become louder and louder. A deadly mass shooting killing also a German tourist in an El Paso Walmart store was not enough reason for the Walmart chain and not enough reason for their El Paso store to stop selling guns. This prompted groups to call for a boycott to buy from Walmart.

Selling guns is a lucrative business for Walmart. It’s so lucrative that a mass shooting cannot stop the Arkansas chain to stop such sales out of respect for the 22 people who died in their El Paso store.

However Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores nationwide after 22 people died in a shooting at one of its Texas stores, but the big box retailer will continue to sell guns.

In an internal memo, the retailer told employees to remove any violent marketing material, unplug Xbox and PlayStation consoles that show violent video games and turn off any violence depicted on screens in its electronics departments.

Employees also were asked to shut off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department where guns are sold. “Remove from the salesfloor or turn off these items immediately,” the memo said.

Walmart will still sell violent video games and hasn’t made any changes to its gun sales policy, despite pressure from workers, politicians, and activists to do so.

Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962 and incorporated on October 31, 1969.