Russia thanks Ukraine for allowing Russian aircraft in its airspace during thunderstorm

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has welcomed Kiev’s decision to allow a Russian aircraft to enter Ukraine’s airspace to avoid a thunderstorm.

“Great news! Thank you!” spokeswoman wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s aviation authority said that on August 7, a Globus flight en route from Italy’s Bari to Moscow had been allowed to enter Ukraine’s airspace to avoid a thunderstorm that threatened the safety of the aircraft. The plane spent 26 minutes in Ukraine’s airspace.

Kiev suspended air service with Russia in October 2015.