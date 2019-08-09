Alkan Air provides update on August 6 aircraft accident

Alkan Air issued the following statement today, providing update on August 6 aircraft accident:

The Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Whitehorse, Yukon and has initiated its investigation into Tuesday’s tragedy. Information on the process and on this investigation can be found at TSB website.

So many people from around the territory and across the country have reached out to the Alkan Air family during this heartbreaking time of profound loss and sadness. The love, support and generosity of spirit everyone has demonstrated these past days is greatly appreciated and makes us feel proud and blessed to be part of such a supportive community. Thank you.

We have grief counsellors working with Alkan Air to support our employees during this very difficult time. We all miss Shawn immensely and he will forever be in our hearts.

Sincerely,

Wendy Tayler and the entire Alkan Air Family