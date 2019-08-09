Copa Holdings: Passenger traffic down 2.6%

Copa Holdings, S.A. today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for July 2019:

Operating Data July July % Change FY FY % Change 2019 2018 (YOY) 2019 2018 (YOY) Copa Holdings (Consolidated) ASM (mm) (1) 2,265.7 2,282.8 -0.8% 14,847.1 15,026.4 -1.2% RPM (mm) (2) 1,962.6

2,015.2 -2.6% 12,556.2 12,622.9 -0.5% Load Factor (3) 86.6% 88.3% -1.7p.p. 84.6% 84.0% 0.6p.p. 1. Available seat miles – represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. 2. Revenue passenger miles – represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers 3. Load factor – represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For the month of July 2019, Copa Holdings’ system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 2.6% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) decreased 0.6%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 86.6%, 1.7 percentage points lower than July 2018.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 104 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 16 Embraer-190s.