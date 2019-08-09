Delta Air Lines will be largest U.S. carrier serving Tokyo-Haneda in 2020

Under a final decision announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation today, Delta Air Lines will become the largest U.S. carrier serving Haneda, with seven daily flights between Haneda and Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore. With this change, Delta will transfer its full operation of U.S.-Tokyo services from Narita to Haneda, the city’s closest and most convenient airport, beginning in March 2020.

“We have proudly served Japan for more than 70 years and our commitment to our Tokyo legacy remains strong,” said Steve Sear, President – International and Executive Vice President – Global Sales. “This new service is a game-changer for Delta’s ability to offer competitive and comprehensive access to the city, which is one of the world’s most important business markets. It’s a win for our customers, giving them much quicker access to the city center, and it complements our overall strategy of growth across the Pacific.”

As part of its long-term Asia-Pacific network strategy, Delta will also adjust its network of flights beyond Narita. Effective March 2020, the carrier will suspend its NRT-MNL service and launch new daily ICN-MNL service operated by Delta. Serving Manila through Seoul will offer our customers superior connectivity via our industry-leading trans-Pacific hub in Seoul with our JV partner Korean Air.

While Delta will suspend Narita-Singapore service beginning Sept. 22, 2019, Delta customers can continue to reach Singapore – and more than 80 other destinations throughout Asia – through Seoul-Incheon via the airline’s partnership with Korean Air.

These moves are contingent upon securing viable operational slots.

Featuring state-of-the-art widebody aircraft and award-winning reliability, product and service, delivered by Delta people

All Delta aircraft between the U.S. and Tokyo feature the carrier’s premium Delta One experience, which includes a dedicated in-cabin flight attendant; a 180-degree flat-bed seat with direct-aisle access; extra-wide inflight entertainment screens; and seasonally rotating, chef-designed Delta One menus with the option to pre-select first choice of entrée, paired with wines hand-selected by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson.

Aircraft on flights between Haneda and Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles and Atlanta also feature Delta Premium Select, Delta’s newest cabin experience that brings the “premium” back to premium economy with more space including a wider seat with additional recline and leg rest; elevated service including pre-departure beverage service; and distinguished amenities including a wider in-flight entertainment screen.

In addition to Delta’s award-winning operational reliability and service, all cabins of service on flights between the Haneda and the U.S. will include complimentary meals, snacks and beverages, including meals for all customers created in partnership with Michelin consulting chef Norio Ueno. This November, Delta is launching a first-of-its-kind bistro-style international Main Cabin experience featuring welcome cocktails, hot-towel service and mix-and-match options for premium appetizers and larger entrees.

All seats on all flights from the U.S. to Tokyo-Haneda will offer personal entertainment systems with free entertainment, free mobile messaging, high-capacity overhead bins, Wi-Fi, upgraded amenity kits and more. More international onboard enhancements are coming soon, like refreshed ear buds and headsets, to further demonstrate the airline’s commitment to creating a best-in-class experience all customers can look forward to.