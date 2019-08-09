World Tourism Forum 2020 will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad will be hosting the World Tourism Forum 2020, and over 1,000 foreign visitors will be attending the five-day event, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In this regard, a meeting was held in Islamabad on Friday between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and a delegation of World Tourism Forum, led by President of the forum’s Executive Board, Bulut Bagci.

The Chairman of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari was also present at the meeting.

The Chairman of PTDC informed the participants of the meeting about the initiatives being taken to promote tourism in Pakistan.

It was decided in the meeting that Pakistan would host the World Tourism Forum 2020 which would last for five days.

In his remarks, the prime minister said that the previous governments did not pay attention on tourism; however, the incumbent government is making all out efforts to promote tourism in the country.

The prime minister said that there is great potential in different areas of tourism in the country, which is being exploited.

Imran Khan said that eight new tourism resorts will be developed in eight coastal areas in Balochistan. He said that natural beauty, social values and environmental protection should be ensured for promotion of tourism.