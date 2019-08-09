Halekulani brand officially opens luxury hotel in Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa, enviably situated on the main island of Okinawa, Japan, officially opened its doors on July 26, 2019, revealing an elegant 360-room hotel that fuses luxury with the island’s natural energy. Inspired by its sister property, Halekulani Waikiki on Oahu, Halekulani Okinawa offers a beach-front experience set amidst lush Okinawan greenery, where guests can experience the rich culture and heritage of the region.

Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa, stated: “At Halekulani Okinawa, we have captured the perfect orchestration of top-level hospitality, including flawless experiences, personalized interactions and a sense of welcome that is authentic and distinctive. Our guests will bask in this awe-inspiring environment, which serves as a portal to the best of Okinawa within a one-of-a-kind luxury resort. We look forward to incorporating the culture, resources and philosophy of Okinawa into a magnificent experience for our guests.”

Accommodations

Built to embody an oasis where the sky, land and sea meet, Halekulani Okinawa’s 360 lavish guest rooms, inclusive of 47 suites and five cliffside villas, assert unforgettable views of the emerald sea, accentuating the boundless horizon and pristine white sand beaches. The modern and airy interiors, designed by internationally-recognized, Champalimaud Design, feel as if they bring the ocean inside so that guests find serenity and seclusion not only on the island’s shores, but also in their rooms. Modeled after its iconic sister property, Halekulani Waikiki, the dream-like guestrooms embody Halekulani’s philosophy of creating a haven of quiet elegance.

Food & Beverage

Four signature restaurants, as well as a variety of casual dining options, provide guests with a unique journey through the many flavors of Okinawa. Carefully curated by two Michelin-starred chef, Hiroyasu Kawate, Shiroux, meaning “white” in Okinawan, features haute cuisine showcased throughout innovative dishes that marry traditional French dishes with innovative Japanese ingredients. Aomi, inspired by the surrounding sea and sky, highlights the color blue, or “Ao” in Japanese, offers a selection of traditional Japanese dishes with a creative twist. For guests seeking an upscale steakhouse, Kingdom, provides a finely-curated selection of local meat prepared in a show kitchen designed to amplify the guest experience, paired with a finely-curated selection of top international wines. House Without a Key, named after the iconic restaurant at Halekulani Waikiki, is a magnificent spot to take in the Okinawa view and watch the sunset, extending to an outdoor terrace where guests can imbibe and watch live performances. Guests are invited to end their day at Bar Spectra, where a broad variety of hand-crafted cocktails are carefully prepared by Halekulani Okinawa’s mixology team, situated artfully within a hilltop cove that offers spectacular views.

Wellness Offerings & Activities

Okinawa is located within one of the world’s ‘Blue Zones’, known for the longevity of its inhabitants due to their healthy lifestyle. Within this special locale, guests immerse themselves in leisurely pursuits that enhance their wellbeing, such as soaking in their villa’s personal hot spring, strolling on the beach or relaxing poolside. In addition, a restorative spa treatment at SpaHalekulani de-stresses and revives both body and mind to enhance total wellbeing. For the adventurous, Halekulani Okinawa’s ESCAPES program offers exclusive private excursions throughout Okinawa, including the Firefly Nature Discovery, Flavors of Okinawa and Introduction to Okinawan Karate, all arranged by the hotel’s knowledgeable concierge team to ensure a memorable outing that will be remembered fondly for a lifetime.