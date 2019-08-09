Nemacolin Woodlands Resort appoints new Sales Director

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, in southwestern Pennsylvania, announced last week the appointment of Carrie Yauch as the resort’s new Director of Sales. In her new role, Carrie will lead Nemacolin’s revenue-driving efforts in order to maximize business development, utilizing her extensive sales experience to implement new strategies, processes and objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie to the Nemacolin team and wish her great success in this position,” says Maggie Hardy Knox, President of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. “We are confident that, with her impressive experience in hospitality sales on both a local and worldwide scale, she will contribute greatly to the future success of the resort.”

With more than 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Carrie has served in such prestigious positions as Director of Sales and Marketing at the Westin Alexandria, where she improved sales productivity 180% after her first year; and Director of Sales for Global Business Travel at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., where she led a team to consistently exceed revenue goals in meetings and corporate travel. She was most recently the Director of Sales and Marketing at Prospera, a top-level hospitality management company based in Pittsburgh, where she redirected sales strategies and organized communication activities to improve year-over-year revenue by between 15% and 32% in several categories.

Carrie is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where she earned a degree in History and Spanish. Born in Pittsburgh, Carrie spent her formative years traveling the world with her father, a Navy physician. She is very pleased to return to her native southwestern Pennsylvania with her husband, where her parents and several siblings reside.