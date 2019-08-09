How Ditching Adventure Packages Market Turned Out To Be The Best Thing For Travellers?

WireNews-

Adventure packages, are adventure holidays tour and travel packages, and is attracting a larger number of audience as compared to other tourism segments recently, owing to the level of excitement, and experience of exploring scenic and remote places and locations. Adventure packages include outdoor activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, trekking, sky diving, scuba diving, rafting, and various others.

In a recent emerging trend, demand for adventure packages has been increasing among adrenaline junkies, while popularity of basic tours and travels, and other more casual packages has been witnessing a decrease globally. Adventure packages can include activities such as caving, rock climbing and rappelling, cycling, hiking, trekking, mountaineering, skydiving, scuba diving, rafting, and various others.

Adventure packages have become the fastest growing segment in tourism industry since the recent past, and their consumer base is increasing rapidly. Increase in sharing of adventure experiences, images, and videos in real-time on social networking platforms is a major trend, and this is a major factor driving demand for adventure packages globally. Growth of global adventure packages market is primarily driven by increasing per capita spending of individuals, especially in developed countries. Promotion of tourism by governments of various countries is another factor driving growth of the global adventure packages market. Fewer travel barriers as compared to the past such as easier availability and connectivity of transportation, low air fares, and improved Internet and mobile connectivity are other factors driving growth of the global adventure packages market.

Among the various packages offered under the overall tourism market, adventure packages are currently witnessing significant growth globally. Growth of global adventure packages market is driven primarily by increasing per capita spending, keen desire to explore new places, increasing number of individuals and groups wanting to attempt and participate in thrilling activities, and increasing number of tour operators offering high-thrill packages at affordable prices.

In addition, various government initiatives to promote tourism, and fewer travel barriers such as easier connectivity in terms of transportation, lower air-fares, better communication and mobile and Internet connectivity etc. are other factors driving growth of the global adventure packages market. Furthermore, sharing of information, images, and videos in real time by thrill seekers, as well as marketing campaigns by adventure packages companies on social media platforms is a trend driving growth of the global adventure packages market.

Challenges faced by the global adventure packages market is unpredictable weather, political instability in some countries, and high cost for some activities. The global adventure packages market is segmented on the basis of adventure type, package type, budget type, and region.

Global adventure packages market segmentation by adventure type:

Hard adventure

Soft adventure

Others

Global adventure packages market segmentation by package type:

Family packages

Group packages

Couple packages

Global adventure packages market segmentation by budget type:

High budget

Medium Budget

Low budget

Europe dominates the global adventure packages market in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to increasing younger population with higher preference for adventure packages over traditional vacations and tours. North America holds second position in term of revenue contribution to the global adventure packages market, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness significantly high growth due to increasing per capita income and disposable income among consumers in countries in the region.

Key players in the global adventure packages market are Austin-Lehman Adventures. G Adventures, Mountain Travel Sobek (MTS), Geographic Expeditions, Intrepid Travels, Boundless Journeys, Butterfield & Robinson, Wilderness Travels, Classic Journeys, and Abercrombie & Kent.

