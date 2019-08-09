Harbour Grand Kowloon: 360 changes upcoming

Harbour Grand Kowloon will open 360 new guestrooms in the Tower this August, bringing the hotel’s total room inventory to over 900.

All the brand new guestrooms will come with contemporary furniture, exquisite marble bathrooms, and modern facilities that reflect a sense of polished style and refinement. The newly renovated Grand Ballroom and harbor-facing Salons will also be unveiled this month. Together with the Whampoa Conference Centre on the same floor as the Grand Ballroom & Salons, which opened late last year, the hotel is a perfect meeting & function venue for events of all types.

The new Tower is connected to the hotel’s main building by a sky bridge, and will bring the number of guestrooms with unobstructed views of Victoria Harbour and the city to over 75% of the hotel’s room inventory. The addition of Whampoa Conference Centre doubles the hotel’s meeting and event space to 2,350 square metres. The centre has seven function rooms, all with natural daylight, and which will complement the existing event venues and pre-function area on the same floor as the Grand Ballroom to host various types of events for up to 600 guests.

Earlier in late 2018, the hotel’s lobby and grand staircase had also been transformed with a contemporary design, incorporating neutral-themed natural materials, brushed white and silver throughout, infused with shades of grey colors for soft furnishings and sculptural seating, providing a welcoming environment for guests. Hanging from the high ceiling is a giant 15-metre chandelier named the “Prisms of Light” – a timeless masterpiece made up of approximately 150,000 exquisite Swarovski Element Strass Crystals reflecting the vibrancy, class and elegance of the hotel.

The contemporary elegance and style of the hotel’s Grand Ballroom and Salon rooms, with fashionable bronze and hints of teal and gray accents are ideal for weddings and gala events. Spanning 418 square metres, the Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 600 guests for cocktails and 33 round tables for banquets. The venues are all adorned with sculptural chandeliers made with crystals from Swarovski and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including a high definition LED wall in the Grand Ballroom and built-in LCD projectors and screens. Spacious pre-function areas merge with the grand marble staircase against the backdrop of the spectacular harbour creating ideal photo spots that will make guests’ events more memorable.

Two of the five distinctive restaurants have also gained a fresh new look. The Waterfront Bar & Terrace has kept its sensational harbour backdrop, and its stunning outdoor patio is especially popular for happy hour drinks and private events, while the sunlit Corner Café also had a contemporary makeover to offer a bright and elegant spot for premium Illy coffee and homemade cakes and pastries.

“Harbour Grand Kowloon has a long-standing reputation for its warmth and comfort, and the recent renovations and new Tower are big steps in improving our guests’ hotel experience,” says Mr. Tady Cheng, Director of Rooms of Harbour Grand Kowloon. “With top-notch facilities in this superb harbourfront and convenient location, just steps away from MTR Whampoa Station and minutes from the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui by hotel shuttle, I am confident that the hotel will not only meet, but surpass the expectations of all guests who choose to stay with us.”