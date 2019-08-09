Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market – A Next Generation Transportation Technology System

WireNews-

A latest professional intelligent research report published by MarketResearch.Biz with title Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Report 2028 has the potential to help the decision makers of the crucial market in the world that has play a significant vital role in making a successive impact on the global economy. The Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report offers and showcases a robust vision of the worldwide scenario in terms of market size, potentials and competitive landscape.

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an integration of transportation infrastructure with information and communication technology to improve vehicle mobility, people and car safety, and to enhance operation capabilities of the entire transportation eco-system.

Increasing demand for efficient fleet management and traffic monitoring systems, coupled with increasing adoption of connected devices & internet of things (IoT) technology are major factors driving growth of the global intelligent transportation system market. In addition, increasing number of vehicles across the globe is another factor which is boosting demand for intelligent transportation systems for efficient mobility, safety, traffic management, etc. This factor is expected to further drive growth of the target market to a significant extent over the forecast period. However, high installation cost and high capital investments are major factors hampering the market growth.

However, high capital investments and high installation and maintenance costs are major factors hampering growth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. In addition, economic condition of some developing and underdeveloped countries could delay the adoption of intelligent transport systems (ITS). These factors are expected to restrain growth of this market moderately. Technological advancements towards development of efficient and cost effective systems can create lucrative business opportunities for major players in the global market over the forecast period.

The global market is segmented into advanced traffic management system (ATMS), advanced traveler information system (ATIS), ITS-enable transportation pricing system, advanced public transportation system (APTS), and commercial vehicle operation (CVO), on basis of system type. Of which the commercial vehicle operation segment is expected to witness highest growth in terms of value over the next 10 years. Some features of CVO are e-Payment, fleet management, and automatic vehicle monitoring.

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into fleet management and asset monitoring system, collision avoidance system, traffic management, parking management system, ticketing management system, emergency vehicle notification system, and road safety and security. Among all segments, the traffic management segment accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue in the global market.

North America dominates the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of major vendors of intelligent transportation systems and increasing adoption of smart parking management and advanced public transport systems are major factors driving growth of the North America intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increasing deployment of intelligent transportation systems in countries such as China, Japan, and India in this region.

Key players in the global market are Iteris Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Thales Group, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Denso Corporation, Efcon AG, Lanner Electronics, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc., and other prominent players.

