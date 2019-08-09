UNWTO Advisor Anita Mendiratta appointed to the Board of Tourism Cares

Tourism Cares a US-based philanthropic body of the travel and tourism sector has announced that Anita Mendiratta has joined its Board of Directors.

Anita Mendiratta is a Special Advisor to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, and also was an advisor of former UNWTO Secretary Dr. Taleb Rifau. Her expertise in the areas of national growth, development, and recovery is expected to contribute significantly to Tourism Care’s social impact strategy and activations, including alignment to the UN SDGs.

In announcing Anita’s appointment, Chairperson of the Board Carolyn Cauceglia, who is a VP at Amadeus stated: “We are delighted to share that Anita Mendiratta has joined the Board of Directors of Tourism Cares. Anita’s talent, energy and passion for our industry is contagious. Her deep knowledge of international business, governments, global tourism, sustainability, strategy and leadership coupled with a unique ability to bridge and breakthrough complements our vision of mobilizing travel and tourism companies’ collective power to ensure lasting impact for destinations in need.“

An active advocate of Tourism Cares for several years, Anita believes firmly in its value as a powerful vehicle for industry to work more closely with local communities to embed the principles and practices central to the development of their tourism as a vehicle for responsible, equitable growth and development.

“Increasingly, both travelers and the tourism community are looking for ways to make a direct, positive impact on the world we are blessed to discover through our travels. Tourism Cares has invaluable experience in educating, inspiring and mobilizing the travel industry in how to connect its people, its sense of purpose and its resources to social impact programs that are meaningful and measurable. To be a part of the Tourism Cares Board is not only a huge honor, but it is also a responsibility I take very personally.“