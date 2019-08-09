Thailand Golf Travel Mart 2019 heads for Chiang Mai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the fifth Thailand Golf Travel Mart (TGTM) 2019 between 6-9 August 2019, in the kingdom’s Northern capital as part of an ongoing strategy to further develop a very important source of high-spending, long-staying customer segment.

The event has attracted a contingent of 116 top golf tour operators from 24 countries, the top five of whom are from China (22), Japan (17), India (9), South Korea (8), Singapore (7). To broaden the exposure of Thailand’s golfing attractions, TAT has carefully screened and invited 59 first-time buyers, especially from new markets; such as, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Portugal and Sweden.

Amongst the 97 Thai exhibitors, mainly representatives of Thailand’s stunning golf courses and resorts, 37 are from the Central Region, 23 from the East, 22 from the North, 10 from the South and 5 from the Northeast. They include 39 first-time sellers.

The Opening Ceremony and Thailand Golf Briefing plus Panel Discussion will be held during the day while the Welcome Reception will be held in the evening of 7 August 2019, followed by the business session and Thai Night hosted by TAT on 8 August 2019. The Networking Golf Tournament will be held on 9 August, 2019.